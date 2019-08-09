The Wellington Home and Garden Show Turns 20!



In September the Wellington Home and Garden Show will celebrate 20 years of supporting Wellingtonians in transforming their houses into homes.

Since launching in 1999 the iconic event has become a key date on the capital’s calendar with more than 4,000 exhibitors helping over 250,000 visitors improve their properties. Providing a platform for a massive range of products, services and advice to customers planning to build, renovate and decorate has, created a thriving marketplace that continues to be the core marketing solution for local and national businesses.

Jade Promotions and Events Managing Director Hamish McBeth attributes the continued success of the show to ‘bringing together everything people need to make their home a safe, relaxing and enjoyable place to be. A crucial element is the wide range of industry experts available in one place – nothing beats meeting with manufacturers, suppliers, tradespeople, and retailers to discuss your needs face to face. Whether visitors come along with a set of plans, or just a vague idea of what they want, professionals are on hand to explain the best options for their homes from top to bottom saving them time, money and effort.’

Major advances in technology over the last 20 years have impacted on consumer demands, McBeth says, ‘there have definitely been game changing shifts with digital technology becoming a part of our living spaces. But there have also been advances in everything from construction to furnishings that might not be so obvious to visitors until they talk to exhibitors. They often leave the show with new products and home improvement ideas that they never knew existed.’

However, McBeth says ‘some things never change - the pride Kiwis have in their properties, their passion for home improvements and their need to make informed choices will continue to drive the event forward into its third decade. We have seen numerous products and innovations come into the marketplace over the last 20 years such as solar energy, home automation and Tiny Homes that have become visitor favourites, along with the ever-popular kitchens, bathrooms and gardens.’ McBeth isn’t making any predictions about what will be on visitor wish lists over the next 20 years but says, ‘we are very excited to see what the future brings.’

To mark the event’s 20th birthday McBeth hints that the organisers ‘have a few special surprises up their sleeves’ and are looking forward to welcoming visitors from the capital and beyond to the Wellington Home and Garden Show at the Westpac Stadium on the 20th – 22nd of September for the celebrations.



© Scoop Media

