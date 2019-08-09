Police acknowledge sentencing of Murray Bassett
Friday, 9 August 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Constable Peggy
Lefevre:
Police acknowledge the sentencing of 52-year-old
Murray Joff Bassett.
Bassett was sentenced to eight months
home detention in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday
7 August, in relation to fraud-related charges and obtaining
money, totalling between $300,000 to $350,000.
The
fraudulent activity occurred between November 2014 and
August 2015.
Police were alerted to his offending in
2016.
"My thoughts are, and continue to be, with the
victims of Murray Bassett’s crimes,” Detective Constable
Lefevre says.
“They are the ones who have suffered and
he has caused them a great deal of stress.
"Bassett is a
cunning individual.
But in the end, the sentencing serves
as a reminder to criminals that the law will eventually
catch up with
them.”
