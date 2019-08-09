Police acknowledge sentencing of Murray Bassett

Please attribute to Detective Constable Peggy Lefevre:

Police acknowledge the sentencing of 52-year-old Murray Joff Bassett.

Bassett was sentenced to eight months home detention in the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday 7 August, in relation to fraud-related charges and obtaining money, totalling between $300,000 to $350,000.

The fraudulent activity occurred between November 2014 and August 2015.

Police were alerted to his offending in 2016.

"My thoughts are, and continue to be, with the victims of Murray Bassett’s crimes,” Detective Constable Lefevre says.

“They are the ones who have suffered and he has caused them a great deal of stress.

"Bassett is a cunning individual.

But in the end, the sentencing serves as a reminder to criminals that the law will eventually catch up with them.”

