SFO closes TCIL investigation

9 August 2019



The Serious Fraud Office has closed its investigation relating to Thompson and Clark Investigations Limited (TCIL).

The Director of the SFO, Julie Read, determined that the high evidential standard for laying criminal charges had not been met.

The Ministry of Primary Industries referred the matter to the SFO last year after finding that official information had been inappropriately shared with TCIL.

The SFO investigation focused on whether official information had been used in a corrupt way.

