SFO closes TCIL investigation
Friday, 9 August 2019, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
9 August 2019
The Serious Fraud Office has closed its
investigation relating to Thompson and Clark Investigations
Limited (TCIL).
The Director of the SFO, Julie Read,
determined that the high evidential standard for laying
criminal charges had not been met.
The Ministry of Primary
Industries referred the matter to the SFO last year after
finding that official information had been inappropriately
shared with TCIL.
The SFO investigation focused on
whether official information had been used in a corrupt
way.
ENDS
