Fireworks Ban Would Have Prevented 4000 Accidents

More than $3 million has been spent by ACC on fireworks claims in the past decade.



Councillor Cathy Casey renewed calls for an urgent ban on the private sale and use of fireworks as new figures show almost 4000 people have been injured in fireworks related accidents over the last decade, at a cumulative cost of $3,328,866.

The new figures, released to Dr Casey by ACC under the Official Information Act, show 272 people filed claims for accidents caused by fireworks in the last year alone.

“It is horrifying that so many people have been injured by fireworks because of Government inaction,” says Dr Casey. “And that is just people. We have no figures on the injuries and deaths to pets and wildlife caused by fireworks.”

“It is in sad and shocking stories from vets, animal welfare agencies, and heartbroken owners that we see the true cost of fireworks. The pain and suffering of animals and wildlife, and cost for their care, goes unrecorded.”

In July, Dr Casey gained the support of Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) to advocate to the Government to change current legislation to ban the private sale and use of fireworks. Dr Casey attended LGNZ as a representative of Auckland Council.

“Fireworks cause significant harm and distress to people and animals. We will be telling Minister David Parker that the public has had enough. New Zealand is lagging way behind Australia on this. It is time we put the safety of people, pets and wildlife ahead of profit.”

