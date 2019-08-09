Crash on Main North Rd near Ashley River
Friday, 9 August 2019, 3:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash on Main North Rd near
Ashley River in Waimakariri.
The crash, involving two
vehicles, occurred around 2.56pm.
A person has sustained
moderate injury.
The northbound lane is currently blocked
and motorists are advised to avoid the area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading
The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.
It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.
The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>