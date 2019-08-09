Update - Billington Ave, Otara incident
Friday, 9 August 2019, 4:10 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va’aelua, Counties
Manukau CIB:
At approximately 3.03pm, Police
received a report of a possible shooting on Billington Ave,
Otara.
Police arrived at the scene minutes later, where a
male was located at an address with a serious leg
wound.
He has been transported to hospital in a critical
condition.
Initial enquiries are underway to establish
what has taken place.
Police cordons are being set up on
Billington Ave and are expected to remain in place this
evening while a scene examination is carried out.
Anyone
with information about this incident is urged to contact
Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
