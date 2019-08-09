Update - Billington Ave, Otara incident

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va’aelua, Counties Manukau CIB:

At approximately 3.03pm, Police received a report of a possible shooting on Billington Ave, Otara.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later, where a male was located at an address with a serious leg wound.

He has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Initial enquiries are underway to establish what has taken place.

Police cordons are being set up on Billington Ave and are expected to remain in place this evening while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





