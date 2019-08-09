Police acknowledge sentencing of Robert McLarnon
Friday, 9 August 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Mark Leathem, Coromandel Hauraki CIB:
Police acknowledge the sentencing today of Robert
Ashleigh McLarnon in Tauranga District Court.
McLarnon
received 12 years imprisonment for multiple sexual assaults
over a number of decades.
I would like to recognise the
bravery, determination and strength of the 10 victims who
spoke up about this man and saw those complaints through the
court process.
By having the courage to make their voices
heard they have helped ensure this man is no longer out in
the community with the opportunity to continue offending and
causing harm.
The investigation team are very satisfied
that we have been able to provide some closure and hopefully
a sense of justice to the
victims.
