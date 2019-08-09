Police acknowledge sentencing of Robert McLarnon

Detective Mark Leathem, Coromandel Hauraki CIB:

Police acknowledge the sentencing today of Robert Ashleigh McLarnon in Tauranga District Court.

McLarnon received 12 years imprisonment for multiple sexual assaults over a number of decades.

I would like to recognise the bravery, determination and strength of the 10 victims who spoke up about this man and saw those complaints through the court process.

By having the courage to make their voices heard they have helped ensure this man is no longer out in the community with the opportunity to continue offending and causing harm.

The investigation team are very satisfied that we have been able to provide some closure and hopefully a sense of justice to the victims.





