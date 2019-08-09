Two-vehicle crash on Tirau Rd in Waikato
Friday, 9 August 2019, 6:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Two-vehicle crash on Tirau Rd in Waikato "
Police are
responding to a crash on Tirau Rd, Karapiro along SH1 in
Waikato.
The crash involving two vehicles occured at
5.56pm.
The northbound lane is currently blocked and
motorists are urged to avoid the area or delay their trip if
possible.
Diversions are in place and motorists using
the motorway are advised to adjust their speed accordingly.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading
The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.
It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.
The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>