Fatal crash, Highland Park, Auckland
Saturday, 10 August 2019, 11:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a single-vehicle crash on
Aviemore Drive, Highland Park, Auckland.
Police received a
report of the crash around 10.12pm yesterday.
Another
person received serious injuries and was transported to
Middlemore Hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined
the scene and Police are investigating the circumstances of
the
crash.
