Aggravated robbery - Parklands, Christchurch

Police are appealing for information following the aggravated robbery of a post shop in Christchurch yesterday.

About 1.00pm a man entered the Kiwibank Post Shop on Queenspark Drive, Parklands.

He presented a knife and demanded cash.

The man, described as about 160cm tall, left with an undisclosed sum of cash and was last seen running towards Chadbury Street.

He was wearing a black hoodie with “CCC” on the front and a black peaked cap with a dark coloured bandana covering his face.

Anyone who saw the alleged offender in the area at the time, or has any other information that may assist in this investigation, is urged to contact Detective Constable Alfeld at Christchurch Police by calling 105, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.





