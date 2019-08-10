Four arrested after aggravated robbery, Tauranga

Four people have been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery following an incident at Arataki Superette, Mt Maunganui this morning.

Shortly before 11am four people entered the superette, one of them armed with a wheel brace.

They threatened the shopkeeper and took cash before leaving in a stolen car.

Approximately an hour later the car was spotted by officers driving into Maungatapu.

The occupants dumped the vehicle and fled on foot.

They were arrested a short distance away.

Two teenage girls and two teenage boys were charged with aggravated robbery and other related offences.

They are due to appear in Tauranga Youth Court on Monday 12 August.

