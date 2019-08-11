Update: Otara firearms incident

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Fa’amanuia Va’aelua:

One person is in custody following a shooting on Billington Avenue, Otara yesterday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard and will appear in Manukau District Court on Monday 12 August.

A firearm has also been located.

Further charges are pending.

Police would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident between two people known to each other.

We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our communities.

We are unable to comment further while this case is before the court.

