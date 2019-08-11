Fatal crash, Dunsandel
Sunday, 11 August 2019, 11:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Dunsandel"
One person has died following a
serious crash in Dunsandel last night.
A car crashed into
a power pole on Dunsandel and Brookside Road about
9:20pm.
The sole occupant of the vehicle died.
Police
are investigating the circumstances surrounding the
incident.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen