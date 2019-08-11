Missing person, Gisborne
Sunday, 11 August 2019, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Missing person, Gisborne"
Police are appealing for
sightings of 67-year-old Rona Marino, who went missing from
her Gisborne home yesterday afternoon.
She is 160cm tall
and new to the Gisborne area.
Anyone who may have seen
Rona is urged to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting
file
190811/8213.
ENDS
