"Search for missing fisherman, Hawke’s Bay"

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs.

It also classifies the synthetic cannabinoids AMB-FUBINACA and 5F-ADB as Class A drugs and enables temporary drug class orders to be issued for emerging substances.

The bill passed 63 votes to 57, with Labour, the Greens and NZ first voting in favour and National, ACT and Jami-Lee Ross voting against the bill. More>>

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>



Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>



Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>



Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>



