Search for missing fisherman, Hawke’s Bay
A search and rescue operation is underway in Hawke’s Bay after a man failed to return from a fishing trip yesterday.
The man, aged 75, had been fly fishing in the Tukituki River at Haumoana but failed to return to his accommodation by dark.
A search and rescue operation, including a helicopter with infrared technology, was launched and continued through until about 3am.
Both ground and air searches resumed today from 7am.
The man’s vehicle was located parked near the river and Police are attempting to contact his next-of-kin.
