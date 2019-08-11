Arrest made in relation to aggravated burglary
A 22-year-old man was arrested in Te Aroha this afternoon in relation to an aggravated burglary at a residential address in Tirohia, Eastern Waikato, on Friday 9 August.
The man will appear on multiple charges at Hamilton District Court tomorrow.
Police continue to seek information on sightings of a grey 2017 Holden Colorado, registration KTY16, that was taken from the property.
If you have any information that may assist this investigation please call Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
