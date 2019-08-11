UPDATE: Missing person, Gisborne
Sunday, 11 August 2019, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE: Missing person, Gisborne"
A person who went
missing in Gisborne has been found safe today.
The woman
was reported missing from her home yesterday afternoon.
Police would like to thank members of the public for
their assistance.
ENDS
