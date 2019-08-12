Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH1 closed south of Tirau

Monday, 12 August 2019, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

State Highway 1 is closed both ways due to the road being blocked by power lines near Tirau.

Police received a report at about 8:50pm of a tree and power pole down on the road.

The blockage is about a kilometre south of the Tirau roundabout.

The road is expected to be closed for some time.


