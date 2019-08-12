SH1 closed south of Tirau
Monday, 12 August 2019, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 1 is closed both ways due to the road being
blocked by power lines near Tirau.
Police received a
report at about 8:50pm of a tree and power pole down on the
road.
The blockage is about a kilometre south of the Tirau
roundabout.
The road is expected to be closed for some
time.
