Incident - Centennial Highway, Ngauranga, Wellington
Monday, 12 August 2019, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending an incident on Centennial
Highway, Ngauranga.
A chemical substance has spilled at a
commercial property.
Police were notified around
6.55am.
No injuries have been
reported.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen