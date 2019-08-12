UPDATE: fatal crash Kakatahi, Whanganui
Monday, 12 August 2019, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on State Highway 4,
south of Kakatahi yesterday.
Police received a report of
the two-vehicle crash around 7pm.
Seven other people
received minor injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances
of the crash are
ongoing.
