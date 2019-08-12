Time running out for good freshwater in Canterbury



“Good quality fresh water will be consigned to the history books if we don’t act now,” say a group of The People’s Choice Candidates for Environment Canterbury.

“We have a depressing future ahead unless we turn Environment Canterbury into the guardian for the environment that it was supposed to be;” says Keir Leslie, Chair of The People’s Choice.

“We’ve been hearing enormous concern for water bottling, and water quality issues in Christchurch, so we’ve invited Dr Mike Joy, a well known advocate for water and water issues, to come and speak to us.

Dr Joy, a non partisan speaker, has been invited to talk about how Canterbury illustrates the failure of freshwater management in New Zealand.

“The People’s Choice is putting forward candidates for the forthcoming elections who want to clean up urban and rural waterways, encourage regenerative practice in both urban and rural areas, and push to stop our precious water from being bottled and given away as exports,” says Craig Pauling, a candidate for the Christchurch West – Ōpuna ward.

“We are interested in hearing how people outside our region see what is happening here and to talk how to fight the decline in the health of our rivers, lakes and groundwater and turn the ship around” says Chrys Horn, another candidate.

Dr Joy will speak at 7.00pm, Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Transitional Cathedral. Entry is free.



