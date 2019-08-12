Festival Italiano Auckland - 20 October 2019

Festival Italiano: 20 October 2019, 11am – 5pm, Newmarket — FREE ENTRY

Italian Festival Season in Auckland: 6 September – 27 October, Auckland-wide

The largest Italian Festival in New Zealand is back in Auckland, with the very popular Festival Italiano street event in Newmarket adding fashionable Teed St to the existing layout, which also includes Osborne St, Kent St, Rialto Centre and Lumsden Green.

The Italian Festival Season in Auckland will commence on 6 September with a variety of Italian events in the city: movies, concerts, parties and, of course, fantastic food and drink! This year's Festival Season also coincides with Italian Language Week in the World, and our New Zealand celebrations will be showcased internationally.

The apex of the month will be the big street event Festival Italiano in Newmarket on Sunday 20 October. There will be al fresco lunches with leading Italian restaurants, a pop-up Italian bar and a market with over 40 stalls — along with live music and entertainment, art activities for children, tastings, workshops and exhibits, Italian cars and scooters, spot prizes and the chance to win a fantastic trip to Rome or Milan.

Sir John Kirwan, President of the Dante Alighieri Italian Society of Auckland, the main player behind the Festival, commented:

“Festival Italiano was incredibly popular last year, and visitors have asked us to provide more space for the exhibits and for the public. We were happy to oblige, so come down to Newmarket to have a look at our new layout — it’s free to enter!”

Auckland’s Dante Alighieri Society organises Festival Italiano in collaboration with the Newmarket Business Association, and the generous support of the Waitematā Local Board. The major corporate sponsor and partner is Peroni.





