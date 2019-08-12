Tourism industry influencers rediscovering Ōtautahi



Christchurch’s profile as an international destination will be in the spotlight this week as New Zealand’s tourism experts come to the city to explore the regions tourism attractions.

The Tourism Export Council (TECNZ) will hold it’s sold out annual conference in Christchurch for the first time in years and Chief Executive Judy Chen says the industry is looking forward to seeing the redevelopment that has taken place.

“Our members are the companies that bring valuable international visitors to New Zealand and they will be looking for new attractions and activities to add to their itineraries” said Ms Chen. “This is one of the most influential tourism conferences held in New Zealand, and we are pleased to be able to show delegates first-hand the tourism products available in the Christchurch and Canterbury region”.

“Welcoming the Tourism Export Council to Ōtautahi Christchurch is a great opportunity to showcase our ever-evolving city” says Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel.

“We love being a host city for events like these, that combine business and pleasure, and then seeing people return to explore all the possibilities we have to offer as a city and as the international gateway to the South Island of New Zealand.”

The concept of Tiaki, meaning to preserve, foster and protect, is the theme for this year’s conference. A jointly promoted effort by the tourism industry, the Tiaki Promise was launched last year to show New Zealanders and visitors alike how they can care for New Zealand while they are travelling throughout the country.

“We are looking to our members to incorporate all aspects of Tiaki into their businesses whether it’s implementing sustainable business processes, developing local community partnerships or enriching the cultural element of their products” says Judy Chen.

Speakers include adventurer, entrepreneur and strategist, Jamie Fitzgerald, Christchurch based educator Jason Pemberton, Louise Aitken of Akina Foundation, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer of Te Runanga o Ngai Ruanui, Peter Shelley, Managing Director of the Australian Tourism Export Council, Stephen England-Hall, Tourism New Zealand, Sharon Zollner, Chief Economist at ANZ and Billie Jordan, founder of the Hip Op-eration dance crew.

The conference will be held in Christchurch on the 14th and 15th of August 2019 at Rydges Latimer Christchurch. Local tourism product familiarisations will be held prior to and after the event.



