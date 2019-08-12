Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Better than forecast finish for bin muster

Monday, 12 August 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

The Great Timaru District Bin Muster has passed a major milestone with more than 90% tagged, bringing the main part of the project to a close.

The main part of the project, to take stock of the more than 63,000 bins in the district and fit them all with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag, has now been completed.

The high level of tagging means that the team can now use the data provided by the trucks to help the wash-up process, where they will follow up and tag any bins that were missed.

People can tell if their bin is tagged as there will be a yellow sticker on the side. If the sticker has fallen off, the tag is visible under the lip of the bin on the left hand side when you are facing the front of the bin. The tag is a small black or white puck-shaped device.

Waste Minimisation Manager, Ruth Clarke said that she was really pleased the community had done their bit to help us tag such a high percentage of bins on the first round.

“The project team were expecting to have 80-85% of bins tagged by this point, so to have more than 90% of them done is a great credit to the community.

“The trucks now have the hardware to scan the bins and we can use this information to follow up any untagged bins.

“This last stage is likely to take several months, so if your bin hasn’t been tagged yet and you have particular concerns about bin accessibility, entry to property or are going away over the next several months please contact us on 03 687 7200.

“This has been a huge project, but it will now enable us to have a real time view of all our bin stocks, ensure there is easier tracking of lost or stolen bins and better identification of bins being misused.

“Further down the line it also removes the need for another large scale stocktake of all the bins, as we will know where the majority of them are at any given time.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to thank the community for doing their bit to make this project a success.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Last year, the Supreme Court also found the ban to be “inconsistent” with the Bill of Rights. Now, the Waitangi Tribunal is calling on the coalition government to repeal the ban for being inconsistent with the Crown’s Treaty obligations.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

 

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs. More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

Vote Vote: Electoral Amendment Bill Passes First Reading

The Bill introduces Election Day enrolment and makes it easier for the Electoral Commission to use places such as supermarkets and malls as voting places. In the case of an emergency, the Electoral Commission will also be able to adjourn polling and use alternative voting processes... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Reforming The Abortion Laws

In effect, these reforms will make abortion available as of right during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy... Abortion is to be medicalised, rather than criminalised. That’s progress, I guess. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 