SuperGold card free travel extended from August 19

12 August 2019

Bay of Plenty’s SuperGold Card bus users will have extended free travel from Monday 19 August 2019.

Eligible card holders (aged 65 and over) will now have free bus travel on the regional network from 9am on weekdays, and all day on weekends.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council reviewed the hours following requests from the community and the change was adopted as part of Regional Council’s Annual Plan 2019/20.

General Manager of Strategy and Science Namouta Poutasi says the changes will allow SuperGold Card bus users to travel for free throughout the day, except for in the early morning commuter peak.

“By extending the hours we believe there will be little or no impact on existing bus users,” Ms Poutasi says

The monthly average for SuperGold boardings this year across the region has been 35,800 or just under 1,200 per day.

