Garden Marlborough announces new major sponsor



The many health benefits of gardening have been recognised with the announcement of a new major sponsorship for Churchill Private Hospital and NZ’s premier garden event, Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough.

Gardening is arguably one of the most common ways of interacting with nature and is enjoyed as a popular pastime by many. There is an increasing awareness among researchers and health practitioners of the potential health advantages derived from gardening activities. Studies have shown that gardening increases an individual’s life satisfaction, vigour, psychological wellbeing.

Churchill Private Hospital have come on board as a major sponsor for what will be the event’s twenty sixth consecutive year.

Churchill Private Hospital Chief Executive, Nicki Stretch, says the sponsorship is a natural fit, and marks 25 years of private specialist healthcare in Marlborough.

“Gardening is a fantastic way for Marlburians to stay active and healthy in the outdoors, through exercise and by growing fresh fruit and vegetables to eat,” Nicki says. “It’s also a refreshing and rewarding way for patients to help recover from surgery.”

Several of Churchill’s staff are also avid gardeners and are looking forward to learning new tips and ideas at Garden Marlborough.

“Our organisation has been encouraging people’s interest in gardening and promoting its benefits for over twenty-five years,” says Garden Marlborough President Tim Crawford, “We’re thrilled that Churchill Private Hospital will be supporting us this year and are looking forward to bringing an event programme packed full of interesting and educational workshops, and inspiring gardens.”

Rapaura Springs Garden Marlborough runs from 7-10 November 2019. Tickets go on sale 22 July. For more information visit www.gardenmarlborough.co.nz



© Scoop Media

