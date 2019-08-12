Providing relief for homeless in Hutt region



With an increase in people who don’t have anywhere to live and need an urgent place to stay, Associate Housing Minister, Kris Faafoi today opened the doors to The Wellington City Mission’s (The Mission) new transitional housing facility; Britannia House in Petone.

Britannia House will enable The Mission, in partnership with a number of other organisations and providers, to provide warm, dry and safe transitional accommodation, along with tailored social support. Says Murray Edridge, City Missioner.

“This initiative comes from the growing and immediate need for us to work together in responding to homelessness in the local community.

“Britannia House will not only be a home for those who need shelter, but they will be able to access social, health and reintegration support.

“We are very much aware of the fact that neighbours and the local community have a strong connection to Britannia House. We’ve been very open and transparent with everyone about our intentions to house the homeless, and we’re heartened by the warm responses we’ve received.

“The addition of Britannia House sits neatly amongst the range of other services we provide, with our goal being to continue supporting people into longer-term sustainable and permanent housing.”

“I’ve been delighted with the way we’ve been able to work with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to gain funding support for this venture.

“Britannia House will be a safe haven for those who are without a home.” Says Murray Edridge.

The Wellington City Mission has leased this property enabling The Mission to provide services at this house for the next six years.

Transitional housing is diverse, and there are more than 2,300 transitional housing places across New Zealand. Families and individuals usually stay in transitional housing for an average of 12 weeks or more.

