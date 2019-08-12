Police investigate Onehunga death

Please attribute to Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB

Police are investigating an unexplained death at an address in Onehunga, Auckland, late last night.

A 74-year-old man died at a property on Felix Street shortly after 9pm.

Police are currently trying to establish the circumstances around the man’s death and are treating his death as unexplained at this stage.

A scene examination is being carried out today and a scene guard is in place.

A post mortem is expected to take place over the coming days.

A 77-year-old man is being spoken to by Police and is currently assisting us with our enquiries.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death but anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time is urged to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

