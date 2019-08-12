Kites, kai and local kōrero receive support

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has awarded $175,000 to five local events that showcase a distinctly Kāpiti flavour and provide return on investment for the local economy.

Trail running event XTERRA Wellington, Māoriland Film Festival, Kāpiti Food Fair, FFFLAIR and the Ōtaki Kite Festival will each receive support through the 2019 Kāpiti Major Events Fund to deliver their events within the next year.

“We were really impressed by the quality of applications we received through this funding round,” says James Jefferson, Group Manager Place & Space.

“This year we added additional funds and clarified application criteria regarding what types of events might be successfully selected for financial support. This has resulted in some fresh ideas as well as continued support for events that have already proven themselves iconic to Kāpiti.

“Hosting a diverse calendar of events attracts visitors to our district, allows us to celebrate what we love the most about Kāpiti and is a key driver in delivering long-term economic development.”

2019 Major Events Fund recipients: Event Funding in 2019/2020 Event date XTERRA Wellington $20,000 19 May 2020 at Whareroa Farm, near Paekakariki. Māoriland Film Festival $55,000 18-22 March 2020 in Ōtaki. Kāpiti Food Fair $25,000 30 November 2019 at Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu. FFFLAIR $50,000 26 February to 1 March 2020 at Otaraua Park, between Waikanae and Otaihanga. Ōtaki Kite Festival $25,000 8 February 2020 at Ōtaki Beach.



The Kāpiti Major Events Fund was established by the Council in 2016 to help promote and grow a vibrant major events portfolio that brings economic benefit to the district.

Find out more about the Fund here: www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/majoreventsfund





