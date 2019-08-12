Update: New Brighton incident

Please attribute to Canterbury Acting District Commander Mike Johnson

Police continue to make enquires into the death of 46-year-old Dean Amies in New Brighton on Wednesday 7 August.

We are also working to locate 21-year-old Liam Strickland in relation to this.

A forensic examination of a white van linked to the incident has been completed.

We have reason to believe Strickland is being assisted by others.

Those assisting or harbouring him should be aware they are committing an offence punishable by imprisonment.

Police would like to thank the Christchurch community for their patience.

Strickland’s whereabouts remains a high priority for Canterbury Police.

We would like to remind members of the public that Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on Strickland’s whereabouts call 111 immediately.

