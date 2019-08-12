Call for final nominations for Council and Community Board

There’s just one week left to get your nomination in.

That’s the message from QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen to anyone considering standing for office in this year’s local body election.

Nominations close at 12.00pm on 16 August. To date, there have been eleven nominations for Council and Wānaka Community Board positions and the nominee list can be viewed at: www.qldc.govt.nz/your-council/elected-members/elections/nominees.

Mr Theelen said becoming a Councillor or Community Board member is an important way in which to contribute to the future direction of the Queenstown Lakes district.

“Our district is in a period of sustained growth and change, and with this comes various projects and plans which will impact our area for generations to come. If you would like to have a direct voice at the table and help guide solutions for our community, then this week is your last chance to be at the heart of QLDC,” Mr Theelen said.

QLDC Electoral Officer Jane Robertson said those wishing to stand need to be 18 years and over, New Zealand citizens, and enrolled to vote. Two nominators are required per nominee, and both need to be enrolled in the ward in which the nominee is standing.

“For those who are considering standing but have a young family and are unsure of how to juggle both responsibilities, there is a new childcare allowance which should help remove this barrier,” said Ms Robertson.

For those who wish to use their vote this election, the electoral roll is open for changes or new enrolments until 12.00pm on 16 August. Members of the community are able to check their enrolment status online at: https://vote.nz, or view a copy of the electoral roll at the QLDC offices: Ardmore Street, Wānaka or Gorge Road, Queenstown.

“As the election will be conducted by postal vote, it is important that the electoral roll has your correct name and address, as this is where your voting papers will be delivered. I encourage you to please give yourself enough time and to check this ahead of the 12.00pm cut-off in case anything needs to be corrected.”

“If you are not enrolled by 16 August (and you’re eligible to vote in our district) you will need to do a special vote at one of the QLDC offices,” added Ms Robertson.

Nominations and changes to the electoral roll both close promptly at 12.00pm on 16 August ahead of the voting period which runs from 20 September until 12 October at 12.00pm.

© Scoop Media

