Large rock blocks SH6, Haast Pass road



12 August 2019





Large rock blocks SH6, Haast Pass road, South Westland to Otago

A rockfall, triggered by heavy rain in recent days, between Haast in South Westland and the top of the Haast Pass has closed State Highway 6 just after 3 pm today. The route connects Westland to Makarora on the Otago side.

The highway will remain closed overnight and into Tuesday morning with an update at midday tomorrow. (https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12 )

The rock, at Clark Bluff, the site of previous rockfalls, is too large to be moved with machinery today, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager, NZ Transport Agency for the West Coast.

Drivers are being turned back at Makarora and Haast today with the closure signposted on the route at each end, she says. “We will be doing our best to clear the road as soon as we can in the morning.”



ends

© Scoop Media

