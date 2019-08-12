Electricity lines companies keeping close watch on weather

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monday, 12 August 2019, 4:20 pm
Press Release: Vector

Upper North Island electricity lines companies are keeping close watch on weather

Electricity network companies around the upper North Island are on alert and prepared for more unsettled weather and the possibility of lightning strikes today, noting that customers should stay well clear of any electrical equipment damaged in stormy conditions.

Upper North Island electricity lines companies include Vector, WEL Networks, Northpower and Counties Power.

MetService has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, including the potential for thunderstorms and strong wind gusts with the strength to cause damage to trees and power lines.

Upper North Island electricity lines companies want the public to be aware of the potential hazards strong winds, lightning and stormy conditions can create.

Lightning strikes, trees and branches crashing into lines and cars colliding with power poles are all possibilities during stormy conditions.

People are being asked to consider putting garden furniture and trampolines away, as well as any loose material around the garden such as tarpaulins, as these all have the potential to be hazardous during the storm.

Although field crews are trained to work in all weather conditions and at any hour, there may be circumstances during which it is unsafe for them to begin or continue working to fix outages, for example during high winds or lightning strikes.

During a power outage, crews will work as quickly as they can to restore power, but please remember that the safety of the public and electrical field staff is of primary importance at all times. And most importantly, please, always treat downed lines as live at all times, report them immediately to your local electricity distribution business and stay well clear.

