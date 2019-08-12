Medical event at Wānaka Recreation Centre
A person suffered a medical event at Wānaka Recreation Centre this afternoon. Despite medical attention the person was not able to be revived and sadly passed away.
Emergency services were in attendance.
The aquatic facility at Wānaka Recreation Centre will remain closed until further notice while Council staff respectfully liaise with local iwi to perform a blessing of the site.
The indoor courts and outdoor turf will remain open as normal.