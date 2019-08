Serious crash, Napier

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Kennedy Road, Napier.

Police were alerted to the crash between a car and a scooter at 7.15pm.

At this stage there is no information available regarding injuries.

We will provide an update as soon as we are able.



Road closures are in place at Jull Street and Owen Street and motorists are asked to take alternative routes.

