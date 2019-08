Update: Serious crash, Napier

"Update: Serious crash, Napier"

Police can now advise that one person has died following a crash on Kennedy Road in Napier this evening.

Initial information indicated that the crash involved a car and a scooter.

We have now confirmed that it involved a car and motorcycle and that the person killed was riding the motorcycle.

Kennedy Road remains closed between Jull Street and Owen Street and motorists are asked to continue taking alternative routes.

ENDS

© Scoop Media