Emergency services responding to weather event in Auckland

Emergency services are responding to a number of calls in central Auckland after reports of a weather event.

A container is reported to have blown off a stack of containers, hitting the side of a car at Jellicoe Wharf on Tinley Street, trapping a person in the car.

Emergency services are working to remove the person from the car - they are reported to be conscious and at this stage there is no information regarding any injuries.

There have also been reports of boats – including the Sealink Ferry - coming off their moorings at various locations.

