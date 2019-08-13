Serious crash, Waitotara
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 8:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services have been called to a serious two-vehicle
crash on the Waitotara river bridge, State Highway 3,
Waitotara.
Police were called about 8.25am.
Initial
reports suggest one person may be seriously injured.
The
road will be closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen