2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards Update

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to provide the following nominations update for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

• A total of 337 nominations have been received for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award.

• Rock FM presenter and mental health fundraiser Bryce Casey has so far received the most nominations for the New Zealander of the Year award, with 175 nominations.

• There has been a recent surge in nominations for cancer patient and advocate Blair Vining.

• Other nominated Kiwis for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award now include:

o Noeline Taurua – Silver Ferns coach

o David White – family violence advocate

o Pania Newton – Ihumātao campaigner

o Patrick Lam – baker and 7x Supreme Pie Award winner

o Sir Mark Todd – retired Olympic equestrian champion

o Rachel Hunter – model and wellbeing advocate

o Robett Hollis – celebrity speaker and entrepreneur

o Ollie Langridge – climate change advocate

o Allan Halse - director of CultureSafe NZ

o Sarah Numan – founder and manager of Babyloss NZ

Comment from New Zealander of the Year Awards Chief Judge Cameron Bennett:

“Often there’s a perception that national accolades and recognition is reserved for ‘the great and the good’. Many of the latest nominees for the New Zealander of the Year Award disprove that perception. These are people just like us – people who are concerned about social issues affecting us all in some way. What sets these people apart, though, is that they are taking action. That deserves our respect and recognition.”

Other Categories

Nominations are also being sought for exceptional New Zealanders in the following categories:

• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15-30 years)

• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year (70 years and over)

• Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year

• Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year

• Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Who will you nominate?

After nominations close on 15 September 2019, a judging panel – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – will evaluate the nominations. The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the New Zealander of the Year Award will be announced in December.

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year Awards are now in their 11th year. They recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand’s most vital asset – its people. They’re open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland on 20 February 2020.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

More information on the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards can be found at www.nzawards.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

