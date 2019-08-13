Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards Update

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: New Zealander Of The Year Awards

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is pleased to provide the following nominations update for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards.

• A total of 337 nominations have been received for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award.

• Rock FM presenter and mental health fundraiser Bryce Casey has so far received the most nominations for the New Zealander of the Year award, with 175 nominations.

• There has been a recent surge in nominations for cancer patient and advocate Blair Vining.

• Other nominated Kiwis for the 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year award now include:

o Noeline Taurua – Silver Ferns coach
o David White – family violence advocate
o Pania Newton – Ihumātao campaigner
o Patrick Lam – baker and 7x Supreme Pie Award winner
o Sir Mark Todd – retired Olympic equestrian champion
o Rachel Hunter – model and wellbeing advocate
o Robett Hollis – celebrity speaker and entrepreneur
o Ollie Langridge – climate change advocate
o Allan Halse - director of CultureSafe NZ
o Sarah Numan – founder and manager of Babyloss NZ

Comment from New Zealander of the Year Awards Chief Judge Cameron Bennett:

“Often there’s a perception that national accolades and recognition is reserved for ‘the great and the good’. Many of the latest nominees for the New Zealander of the Year Award disprove that perception. These are people just like us – people who are concerned about social issues affecting us all in some way. What sets these people apart, though, is that they are taking action. That deserves our respect and recognition.”

Other Categories

Nominations are also being sought for exceptional New Zealanders in the following categories:

• University of Auckland Young New Zealander of the Year (15-30 years)
• Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year (70 years and over)
• Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year
• Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year
• Mitre10 New Zealand Community of the Year

Who will you nominate?
After nominations close on 15 September 2019, a judging panel – comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts – will evaluate the nominations. The shortlist of 10 candidates to be considered for the New Zealander of the Year Award will be announced in December.

Background

The annual New Zealander of the Year Awards are now in their 11th year. They recognise, encourage and reward New Zealand’s most vital asset – its people. They’re open to all New Zealanders and celebrate the contributions of New Zealanders from all walks of life.

The 2020 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Gala Awards in Auckland on 20 February 2020.

Previous winners of the New Zealander of the Year Award are: Mike King (2019), Kristine Bartlett (2018), Taika Waititi (2017), Richie McCaw (2016), Sir Stephen Tindall (2015), Dr Lance O’Sullivan (2014), Dame Anne Salmond (2013), Sir Richard Taylor (2012), Sir Paul Callaghan (2011) and Sir Ray Avery (2010).

More information on the 2020 New Zealander of the Year Awards can be found at www.nzawards.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealander Of The Year Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Last year, the Supreme Court also found the ban to be “inconsistent” with the Bill of Rights. Now, the Waitangi Tribunal is calling on the coalition government to repeal the ban for being inconsistent with the Crown’s Treaty obligations.

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

 

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

High Politics: Misuse Of Drugs Amendment Bill Passes Final Reading

The Misuse of Drugs Amendment Bill has passed its final reading in Parliament. The bill gives police discretion to take a health-centred approach, rather than prosecuting those in possession of class A drugs. More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Inquiry: Survivors 'Losing Faith' After Satyanand Resignation

Sir Anand Satyanand's sudden resignation from the abuse inquiry is being seen as another sign the Royal Commission is dysfunctional. More>>

ALSO:

Misc Ongoing Scandals: PM Closed And Opaque On GJ Thompson

“The Prime Minister has all but confirmed that GJ Thompson remained the director of his lobbying firm while he worked as her most senior advisor”, ACT Leader David Seymour says. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 