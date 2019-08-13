Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Give back to your community by standing for Community Board

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 9:20 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Great people wanting to make a difference in their community are being asked to consider standing for their local Community Board in this year’s elections.

Nominations are open until midday this Friday (16 August) for those wanting to represent their community on a Waikato District Council Community Board.

Two current Council staff members have both done stints on their local community boards and couldn’t speak more highly of the opportunity.

Trish Forsyth was appointed to the Ngaruawahia Community Board at a by-election in 2008. She served eight years on the board, with the last six as chair.

“I have always felt passionate about Ngaruawahia and wanted to give something back to my community by being an advocate between our people and Council,” Trish says.

Trish believes one of the benefits of being involved with the community board was that she was able to learn about council processes and have a positive influence over what happened in her home town.

“My advice though, is to realise that things take time. If you’re patient and committed, you can see great things happen.”

Denise Lamb is a current member of the Huntly Community Board and is not seeking re-election this year. She feels she has achieved a lot and wants to give others the opportunity to play a part.

Denise has been on the Huntly Community Board for the past six years.

Like Trish, she wanted to give back to her community. “I wanted to be able to speak for the people that voted for me and make their voices heard.”

Denise has enjoyed learning about local politics and meeting a diverse range of people. “Knowing what was being planned for the future was interesting. Making decisions on funding applications and being able to support local community groups with events and projects is very rewarding. It was fantastic working with a group of people that are all living locally and that are passionate on making improvements to our town.”

Denise says being involved in the meetings with local business owners and groups and hearing their visions and hopes for our town was also interesting.

Both Trish and Denise are strong advocates for the local community boards and would recommend to anyone interested in getting involved in their community to stand at this year’s elections.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion says if you’re a New Zealand citizen, over 18 years of age and you’re on the electoral roll you can stand as a candidate for the Waikato district elections this October. "Candidates should have a desire to represent their community. Often we find those who stand for Council want to make a difference to the Waikato district. We hope you’ll join us in working towards our vision of creating liveable, thriving and connected communities," he says.

Anyone wishing to stand as an elected member must be nominated by two people enrolled in the district or ward you intend to stand, and pay a deposit of $200 per nomination. Nominations close at noon on Friday 16 August, sharp. Don’t leave it until the last minute.

Current nominations received can be viewed at www.votewaikato.co.nz, along with further information about what is required and copies of the nomination forms.


