Update: Serious crash, Waitotara
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 9:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the serious
crash on State Highway 3, Waitotara.
The road is expected
to remain closed for some time.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area and delay travel if possible.
The Serious
Crash Unit will examine the scene.
