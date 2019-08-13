Body found, Clifton Beach, Hastings
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 10:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police received a report around 8am from a member of the
public that a body had been found in the Clifton Beach area
near Hastings.
Police are currently at the scene and are
working to recover and identify the body.
Further
information will be released when
available.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen