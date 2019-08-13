Onehunga death – update



Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 74-year-old man in Onehunga on Sunday night.

The man died at a property on Felix Street and Police are now in a position to release his name.

He was Romana Tautahi Romana.

Police’s thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.

Police are continuing to work to establish the circumstances around Romana’s death and are still treating his death as unexplained at this stage.

A post-mortem is being carried out today.

A scene examination at the Felix Street property has now been completed.

A further update will be provided once more information becomes available.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

