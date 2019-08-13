Onehunga death – update
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Scott
Armstrong, Auckland City CIB
Police are continuing to
investigate the death of a 74-year-old man in Onehunga on
Sunday night.
The man died at a property on Felix Street
and Police are now in a position to release his name.
He
was Romana Tautahi Romana.
Police’s thoughts and
sympathies are with his family at this difficult
time.
Police are continuing to work to establish the
circumstances around Romana’s death and are still treating
his death as unexplained at this stage.
A post-mortem is
being carried out today.
A scene examination at the Felix
Street property has now been completed.
A further update
will be provided once more information becomes
available.
