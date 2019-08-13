Wanted 47-year-old man in custody
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 12:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise the 47-year-old man who was wanted on a
parole recall warrant has been taken into custody after
handing himself in this morning in Christchurch.
Police
would like to thank members of the public for their
assistance in this
matter.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns
“As leader of this organisation, I take full responsibility for the shortfalls identified in the report,” said Ms MacPherson.
“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>