Update: Whanganui homicide investigation and family statement

Please attribute to Whanganui Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Neil Forlong:

The homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson, who died on 2 August after receiving non-accidental injuries in Whanganui on 31 July, is continuing.

A team of investigators from Whanganui, Manawatu and Taranaki are working on the case and making good progress.

The examination of the white Toyota Carib station wagon has now been completed, following the scene examinations at two properties.

Police would like to thank those who have come forward to offer information so far.

However we are still asking anyone with information about this incident or those involved to come forward and speak with us.

Anyone who has information is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Statement on behalf of Brenda Reuben, mother of Jasmine Wilson

I’m speaking out to appeal to the people who know what has happened to my daughter, to ask them to please come forward and help.

Our family is grieving and we are desperately hoping for closure.

Jasmine was a loved mother, daughter, sister and granddaughter.

Her family and friends can’t understand why this has happened to her.

We know Jasmine was dropped at Whanganui Hospital with the severe injuries that led to her death, but we still don’t know how she sustained those injuries.

No one should have to see a family member in the state we saw Jasmine in.

She was unrecognisable.

There are people who know what happened to her.

We are pleading with you to come forward and do the right thing.

Anyone who has information, no matter how small you think it might be, please get in touch with Police.

