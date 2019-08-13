Onehunga death - final update
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Onehunga death - final
update"
Please attribute to
Detective Senior Sergeant Scott
Armstrong, Auckland City
CIB
Police investigating the death of Romana
Tautahi Romana say it will be referred to the Coroner after
the results of a post mortem completed today.
Police’s
thoughts and sympathies are with his
family.
ENDS
