Firearms collection events – Putorino and Wairoa

Police is encouraging firearm owners in the Putorino and Wairoa areas to attend prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection events this weekend.

On Saturday 17 August a collection event will be held at the Waikare Sports Centre in Putorino from 11.30am-2.30pm.

Another will be held on Sunday 18 August at Tiaho School, 93 Clyde Rd in Wairoa from 10am-1.30pm.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you this weekend.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





