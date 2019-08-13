Firearms collection events – Putorino and Wairoa
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police is encouraging firearm owners in the Putorino and
Wairoa areas to attend prohibited firearms amnesty and
buy-back collection events this weekend.
On Saturday 17
August a collection event will be held at the Waikare Sports
Centre in Putorino from 11.30am-2.30pm.
Another will be
held on Sunday 18 August at Tiaho School, 93 Clyde Rd in
Wairoa from 10am-1.30pm.
Police want to thank the firearms
community for their positive response to the collection
events so far, and look forward to welcoming you this
weekend.
For more information on collection events please
go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
