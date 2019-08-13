Two serious crashes in Christchurch



Two serious crashes, Deans Avenue and Antigua Street, Christchurch

Police are responding to two serious, seperate crashes which have occurred in Christchurch this afternoon.

Deans Avenue:

Police received a report around 2pm of a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle in a hotel carpark in Deans Avenue.

The pedestrian has sustained serious injuries.

Antigua Street:

Police received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a commercial building on Antigua Street around 2:20pm.

The driver of the vehicle has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of both crashes, and Police are working to determine the circumstances.

There is no disruption to traffic at this time and further information will be released about these incidents when possible.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

