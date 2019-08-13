Two serious crashes in Christchurch
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two serious crashes, Deans Avenue and Antigua Street,
Christchurch
Police are responding to two serious,
seperate crashes which have occurred in Christchurch this
afternoon.
Deans Avenue:
Police received a report around
2pm of a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle in a hotel
carpark in Deans Avenue.
The pedestrian has sustained
serious injuries.
Antigua Street:
Police received a
report that a vehicle had crashed into a commercial building
on Antigua Street around 2:20pm.
The driver of the vehicle
has sustained serious injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit
has been advised of both crashes, and Police are working to
determine the circumstances.
There is no disruption to
traffic at this time and further information will be
released about these incidents when
possible.
