Name release - Serious crash, Kennedy Road, Napier

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now name the man who died in a crash on Kennedy Road in Napier yesterday, 12 August.

He was 24-year-old Kurtus Stefan Scott, who was residing in Napier.

Police offer their condolences to his family and friends.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.


