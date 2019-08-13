Name release - Serious crash, Kennedy Road, Napier
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the man who died in a crash on Kennedy
Road in Napier yesterday, 12 August.
He was 24-year-old
Kurtus Stefan Scott, who was residing in Napier.
Police
offer their condolences to his family and friends.
An
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
underway.
