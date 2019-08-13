Lyttleton Police seeking information on white ute

Sergeant Franco Lovrich, Lyttleton Police:

Lyttleton Police are looking for any information about a white ute and/or its driver, after several incidents in the town over the last few months.

This ute has caused a substantial amount of damage to vehicles and to a boat, with most of the offending happening in the early hours of weekend mornings.

If you can help with any information, please call Lyttleton Police on (03) 378 0201, on 105, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





