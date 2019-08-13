Lyttleton Police seeking information on white ute
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 4:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Sergeant Franco Lovrich, Lyttleton Police:
Lyttleton
Police are looking for any information about a white ute
and/or its driver, after several incidents in the town over
the last few months.
This ute has caused a substantial
amount of damage to vehicles and to a boat, with most of the
offending happening in the early hours of weekend
mornings.
If you can help with any information, please
call Lyttleton Police on (03) 378 0201, on 105, or
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
